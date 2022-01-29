Storm Malik: Trees fall across Bassetlaw and Rother Valley including in Worksop due to high winds

A huge tree has come down in Carlton Road, Worksop and another has blocked Retford Road, at Babworth.

There are also reports of trees having fallen in Ordsall and in Nursery Road, in North Anston.

Several bus services are having to be diverted as a result.

Gusts of up to 50mph are being experienced across the region.

The Met Office has said the high winds are expected to have reduced significantly overnight tonight.

A tree has fallen in Carlton Road, Worksop. (Picture: Simon Greaves).

