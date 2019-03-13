Storm Gareth causes delays to East Midlands Train services

East Midlands Trains have warned commuters that delays are likely as Storm Gareth causes high winds.

A speed restriction between Sheffield and Liverpool is expected to cause delays on the Liverpool-Nottingham-Norwich route today (March 13)

The route runs from Liverpool, through Manchester, onto Sheffield and then to Norwich.

The service calls at Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill, and Nottingham.

Delays of 10 - 20 minutes are expected on this route.

