Stop everything- a Dinnington pub has launched a creme egg filled Yorkshire pudding

A Dinnington pub is taking Easter to a whole new level this year by offering the nation’s favourite Easter chocolate treat in a giant yorkshire pudding.

The Monks Bridge Farm Inn on Nobel Way has combined the unusual flavours to create the UK’s first giant creme egg yorkshire pudding.

The pub, which is already famed for its giant yorkshire puddings, introduced the Easter sharing treat to meet the growing demand for unique and unusual dishes.

Jamie Francis, general manager at Monks Bridge Farm, said: “Easter is the perfect time to gather the family and feast together for a delicious homely meal – finished off of course, with chocolate.

“All our cakes at the pub are handmade by our dedicated team so this year we put our cake-a-tier to the test to create something truly egg-stravagant as a special Easter cake, and we’ve not been disappointed.

“Our giant yorkshire puddings are a firm favourite on our carvery menu, encouraging diners to pack theirs full of succulent meats and seasonal vegetables, so we thought why not combine these with the typical Easter sweet treat, to create something truly egg-cellent.”

“Our creme egg yorkshire pudding features two chocolate sponge cakes sandwiched between white and orange fondant, decorated with creme eggs and encased in a giant yorkshire pudding – it’s the best of both worlds.”

The creme egg yorkshire pudding is available at the Monks Bridge Farm funtil Monday April 2, subject to availability.

The treat can be purchased to share for £8.99 or by the slice at £4.49.

For more information about Easter at Farmhouse Inns visit www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/easter