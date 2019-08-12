Stay smart and have a crime-free summer

Summer is in full swing and it is wonderful to see Nottinghamshire’s beauty spots so busy with families and visitors, writes Paddy Tipping.

And while we at Nottinghamshire Police want everybody to enjoy the summer, the warmer weather poses a number of risks and our officers will be more visible in our communities and town centres over the next few weeks, talking to residents about the risks of crime and offering advice to keep people safe.

Summer can be a challenging time for police and emergency services with incidents of anti-social behaviour, disorder and drink-fuelled violence typically spiking during the warmer months.

Mansfield will soon benefit from three new neighbourhood police officers and I’m delighted the mayor has agreed to fund a further officer.

I know this will be warmly welcomed by local residents.

The town centre will have another two officers out on patrol, and the police will continue to work very closely with the council to develop the capabilities of their local wardens to protect people from crime and anti-social behaviour over the summer and beyond.

Here in Britain, we have recently seen the hottest day on record.

But while a cool dip is enticing, be aware that, even during hot spells, water temperatures below the surface can be extremely cold.

Cold water shock is a real risk and in the event of accidents or falls, it can cause uncontrollable breathing which may increase the risk of water being taken into the lungs and drowning.

Hot weather and holidays often include alcohol.

No-one wants to stop anyone having fun, but we all know that alcohol consumption can lower inhibitions in all sorts of ways.

The advice is to keep an eye on your friends and always take a safe route home.

Theft and burglaries can also spike during hot spells, with criminals taking advantage of relaxed security and open doors and windows – even when owners are at home.

Simple security measures can protect your property, such as locking the front door when you’re in the back garden.

Removing opportunity is vital.

Parents should also remain on top of internet safety over the summer, with children spending more time online and on social media.

If you’re not already monitoring your child’s internet use, then now is the time to start.

There are a number of safeguards and parental controls available to limit the content and duration of your child’s internet use.

It is a good opportunity to talk to your children about the repercussions of sharing personal information and talking to strangers who could be concealing their true identity.

The internet provides an open door into your home and just being aware of the risks can help increase your safety.

I wish you all a happy crime-free summer.