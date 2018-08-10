Star slimmer Caroline is loving family life after losing four stones

A Worksop woman is celebrating losing more than four stones through being a part of her local Weight Watchers group.

Caroline Mills decided to take action after seeing photos of herself last Hallowe’en when she was almost a size 22.

She said: “I was trying for a baby and it just wasn’t happening and then I saw the Hallowe’en pictures and couldn’t believe it was me.”

She joined a Weight Watchers class in Worksop run by coach Julie Baines last Christmas and the healthy eating plan she was given soon began to reap rewards.

Her husband Richard also soon got round to enjoying the healthy menu – and shed 2.5 stone himself as a result.

Caroline is now a Gold member and she and Richard now have two children.

And Caroline is convinced that her healthy approach to food and the weight loss played a bit part in getting pregnant

She said: “Diet is a negative word and it means you have to give things up.

“But its not about that on Weight Watchers, it’s about compromise.”