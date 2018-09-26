St Augustine’s pupils show their support for Leighton and Bluebell Wood

St Augustine’s School in Worksop has raised more than £2,200 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, a charity that supports children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions in north Nottinghamshire and beyond.

A para-Olympics and Mad Hatter’s tea party were among the activities that pupils, teachers and parents took part in for the North Anston-based hospice, raising an impressive £2,286.

The school was inspired to fundraise for the charity because it supports a former pupil, Leighton Gee, who left the school at the end of last term.

Leighton, 11, who lives in Worksop with his family, was diagnosed with muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was five.

Leighton and his brothers Carson and Leo visit Bluebell Wood to take part in fun activities and events, such as pantos and painting sessions and special visits from football teams.

Leighton’s mum Kerry said, “The boys love coming here, and I think it’s really good for them.

“It’s also nice to talk to other families.

“We’re all facing similar challenges, and it’s fantastic to get things off your chest when times are tough.

“Families really do come together.”

Leighton said: “Thank you to everyone at St Augustine’s, my friends, mums and dads and teachers, for helping to raise money for Bluebell Wood.

“It is an awesome place.”

Melanie Rose, community fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, added: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone at St Augustine’s for this support.

“The school has fundraised for Bluebell Wood for many years.

“But this year was a huge surprise when we discovered the huge amount they had achieved.

“Everyone must have worked really hard.

“All the money will go to great use helping our families make special memories together.”

Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults and is currently supporting around 290 families, both in the hospice and in family homes.

It’s support services are wide ranging and bespoke to each family, including end of life treatment and care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and more

It costs more than £4 million each year to keep the hospice open.

It receives around 10 per cent of funding from Government sources.

For ideas to help support Bluebell Wood, visit www.bluebellwood.org