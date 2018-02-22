St Anne’s pupils take on the business ‘dragons’

Business whizz kids at a primary school in Worksop have made a whopping £639.81 in under an hour, following a ‘Dragons’ Den’-style competition.

The enterprise week at St Anne’s Primary School challenged each class to come up with, and deliver, a winning business idea, following an initial £20 investment.

Seven teams of budding entrepreneurs pitched their business plan to a panel of ‘dragons’ made up of teachers and governors.

The dragons ho quizzed the teams about the nature of the business and the viability of their idea as a real business.

The teams were challenged to increase the initial £20 sum by as much as possible.

Following two weeks of business planning that saw the pupils learning about, and taking part in, research, finance, production, promotion and sales, class five’s French Lavender-scented bags was the most profitable business, making £131 profit and selling 130 items to friends, family and staff at a school sale.

The triumphant team was announced at a celebration event at the school.

Special guest Coun Kevin Greaves, a councillor on both Nottinghamshire County Council and Bassetlaw Council, presented them with the winner’s trophy.

Peter Phillips, acting head teacher at St Anne’s School said: “The enthusiasm and creativity that has been demonstrated over the past two weeks has been outstanding.

“The event has challenged our pupils and helped equip them with a broad range of skills needed to succeed in many areas of modern life, including communications, teamwork and entrepreneurial thinking.

“As always, the whole school community got behind our event, and there has certainly been a healthy competitive spirit flowing through St Anne’s.”

The business ideas included bird feeders, home-made cookies, slime, Imagi-doh (play-doh), candle holders, collectable toys and lavender bags.

The teams were encouraged to make their money grow by producing desirable and cost effective product.

Each class will keep the profits raised to fund new resources.

Coun Greaves, congratulated the teams on their enterprising ideas.

He said: “I am very impressed by all the teams’ ideas and hard work and feel encouraged to see this creative approach to developing business and enterprise skills.”