Sports stars Sir Ian Botham and Andrew Johnston ‘beef’ up Worksop for golf challenge

Cricketing legend Sir Ian ‘Beefy’ Botham and golf star Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston were teeing it up Worksop Golf Club last week as part a unique sporting challenge.

The pair zig-zagged across the country playing 18 holes of golf – one hole in each of the 18 counties in cricket’s county championship – all in aid of the Beefy Charity Foundation.

Sir Ian 'Beefy' Botham tees off on the seventh hole at Worksop

And Worksop was chosen as the course for Nottinghamshire.

The two sports teed off at the crack of dawn in County Durham and then made their way down the country by helicopter, landing at each of the courses chosen to play one hole before flying on again.

Worksop was the fourth of the 18 courses they visited, arriving at 8am in the morning, and Sir Ian was two down to Johnston at that stage.

The pair played the par-5 seventh hole at Worksop and both hit great drives.

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston takes his tee shot at Worksop

‘Beef’ Johnstondrove it 20 yards past the hidden bunker but ‘Beefy’ Botham unfortunately found the sand.

Johnston went on to find the green with his second shot and two-putted for a birdie four.

Botham, meantime, recorded a par five on the hole to go three-down to Johnston in their match.

The flying visit was not the first time Sir Ian has played at Worksop.

Two years ago, he came to the course on a similar charity event when he was accompanied by Australian cricket legend Shane Warne on that occasion.

Lots of money was raised for the Beefy Charity Foundation and the two teams enjoyed a lot of banter and humour on their visit before departing in their two helicopters for their next course in Derbyshire.

The hole the two sports stars played was sponsored for the day by Read Motor Group of Retford.

Carl Baxter, after sales manager at the dealership, commented: “It was extremely good to meet the two celebrities and see how a golf ball should be struck.”

The Beefy Foundation helps to fund specific projects relating to chronic illnesses and other challenges that young people face.

The charities and projects the foundation supports are Switchback, BTRS - Brain Tumour Research & Support, BDFA - Batten Disease Family Association, CRY - Cardiac Risk in the Young, Bloodwise - formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research and JDRF - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

These are serious issues, but Sir Ian and his friends like to raise money by having a lot of fun through a series of high profile events such as this golf challenge.

For more details, visit www.beefysfoundation.org