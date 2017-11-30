Special guests join Santa for a canal cruise

Local dignitaries joined Santa for a special trip along the Chesterfield Canal at Retford.

The VIP’s were on board for the first Santa Special cruise of the season, run by the Chesterfield Canal Trust.

Coun John Handley, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council and Coun Madelaine Richardson, chairman of Bassetlaw Council, brought some friends and family for the trip.

The children were all given a present by Santa, whilst the adults relaxed with mince pies and mulled wine.

The only thing missing was the reindeer, who had a day off because, unlike Santa’s sleigh, the trust’s boat had an engine and central heating to keep everyone warm during the trip.

The trust is running Santa Specials from the Hop Pole pub in Retford every Saturday and Sunday up to Christmas, plus Thursday, December 21 and Friday, December 22.

Booking is essential on 07925 851569.

They are also running Santa Specials from Shireoaks tomorrow (Saturday), Sunday, December 10, Saturday, December 16, and Sunday , December 17, plus Thursday, December 21, Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23.

Again, booking is essential, ring 0114 360 0460.