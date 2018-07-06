Special ceremony sees new classrooms officially opened at Norbridge Academy

Norbridge Academy in Worksop has officially opened six brand new classrooms on its ite.

As well as the new classrooms, the building project includes a kitchen designed for lessons group rooms and office space.

As part of the project, the school field has also been redeveloped and now includes a multi-use sports court.

Pearl Drinkall, a retired teacher who worked at the school for 35 years, cut the ribbon to formally open the building in a special ceremony, which was attended by staff, pupils and many of those who worked on the project.

Funding was provided by the Education Funding Agency Condition Improvement Fund to address rising pupil numbers.

George Huthart, head teacher, said: “The new building provides excellent learning spaces for children.

“It has enabled us to offer more places at the school to children as we meet rising demand.

“We would like to thank the architects and the contractors from L&P Mullen for their commitment and high standard of work throughout.”