Sparken Hill Academy pupils enjoy visit from the Army in Team Building session

Youngsters from Sparken Hill Academy were given some physical and mental challenges by five soldiers, who visited the school as part of a scheme to encourage teamwork.

Pupils from Years Five and Six, enjoyed the fun PE session delivered by Nottingham-based personnel from 7th Infantry Brigade, the famous “Desert Rats” of World War Two fame.

Major Robin Dutt said that the Army wants to engage more with the community.

He said: “Nowadays not many children have met a soldier and we’re really keen to break down barriers and chat to them about what we do.

“We want people to look beyond the uniform and to know that there are over 200 different jobs in the Army, from dog trainers to doctors.”

Karen Gardiner, Academy staff member, said that the children had a great time and enjoyed problem-solving under pressure.