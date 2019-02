Images have been released of sovereign gold coins stolen in a burglary in Ollerton

It happened between 6am on Monday, January 28, and 7pm on Friday, February 1, in Sherwood Drive, Ollerton.

These coins were stolen

Several gold sovereign coins (pictured) were taken along with a rare painting.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information that could help, please contact the police on 101 quoting incident 774 of February 1 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

