Sophie makes it a family treble for Retford Leisure Centre

A new receptionist at Retford Leisure Centre has become the third member of her family to start work at the facility.

Sophie Boswell, 16, is following in the footsteps of her mum and nanny in joining the staff at the leisure centre.

Sophie fits her work commitments around studying for her GCSEs and hopes the leisure experience gained in her new role will be valuable for her future plans to complete a sports marketing degree.

Sophie was encouraged by her mum Nicola – a customer service advisor at the leisure centre– to attend a recruitment day.

And she now joins her and nanny Anne Moore, who has been working at the leisure centre as a cleaner for more than 30 years.

Sophie, who enjoys speaking to customers on reception, as well as helping out at leisure centre events said: “I’d come and work for nothing because I love the job.

“It’s really good fun interacting with and getting to know the customers.

“I just like to make sure everybody’s having a good time.”

Simon Ferrarelli, leisure centre manager, added: “Having three generations of the same family employed in one leisure centre is testament to operator BPL’s commitment to rewarding and investing in its staff.

“Employing local people is key.

“Being an extension of the local community is crucial to us and it really champions what we stand for in that our sites are all fun, friendly and local.

“We’re pleased to welcome Sophie to Retford Leisure Centre and would like to thank Nicola and Anne for their ongoing commitment and service to the facility and our customers.”

BPL is a not-for-profit social enterprise that was established in 1999.

The project provides affordable, health, sport and leisure facilities across Bassetlaw, including leisure centres, public golf courses and school out-of-hours amenities.