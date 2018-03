The school might have been closed because of the heavy snow. But that didn’t stop children at St Anne’s Church Of England Primary School in Worksop from celebrating World Book Day.

In fact, as our photos show, some of the youngsters combined playing in the snow at home with dressing up as their favourite book characters and catching up on their reading.

Catching up on her reading while playing on her snow sledge.

Acting head teacher Peter Phillips said: “The children were challenged to do some ‘extreme’ reading at home in the snow.”

Are you sitting comfortably? Now I'll begin.