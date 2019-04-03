Smile please! Photography club celebrates double success

Jubilant members of a Worksop club are celebrating success in a prestigious competition that recognises top-quality photography.

The annual Inter-Club Digital Image Knockout Competition, run by the Sheffield Photographic Society, invites entries from the leading 26 photo clubs across Yorkshire, Lancashire and Cheshire, as well as Nottinghamshire.

But Worksop Photographic Club stole the show by having two images reach the final five, which had been whittled down from a total entry of 130.

Stuart Dobson, the club’s external competition secretary, said: ”This event is very competitive, so it was rewarding for the exceptional skill of our photographers to be recognised by one of this country’s top judges.

“To win in front of a large and knowledgeable audience was very pleasing. We hope to encourage the public of Worksop to join us in the exciting world of modern photography at our future meetings.”

The two Worksop images that made the final were ‘Sea Dog’ by Mark Clayton and ‘Eden’ by Eileen Murray. Entries were also submitted by Alan Janaszak, Sharon Sims and club president Ian Webb.

Sadly, Ian has since died. In tribute, a club spokesman said: “He was a highly accomplished photographer who will be greatly missed.”