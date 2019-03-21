Smartphone payment system coming to Bassetlaw council car parks soon

Residents and visitors in Bassetlaw will soon be able to use a new cashless payment system at council car parks.

RingGo is a quick, easy-to-use mobile phone service that allows users to pay for parking by credit or debit card, which will be available from the end of the month.

The council says it will save drivers from needing cash to park, and allow a convenient way to top up parking time if they need to stay longer.

Councillor Jo White said: “Phone parking is proving to be both popular and successful across other parts of the country and will make parking throughout Bassetlaw much easier for both residents and visitors to our town centres.

“The facility can be accessed by contacting RingGo on a smartphone app, calling, SMS or online and pay for your parking by phone, and unlike normal parking sessions, you can simply top up your stay remotely.

“While RingGo is an option, we want to reassure people they will still be able to pay for their parking with cash, should they wish to do so.”

Civil enforcement officers will be equipped with handheld RingGo equipment to quickly check which vehicles are covered by a RingGo ticket – so there is no need for drivers to display proof.

RingGo registration is open now, using a free smartphone app which can be downloaded from the relevant store for your phone’s operating system or at myRingGo.co.uk/register.

To register, the app will ask for the number plate, colour, and make of the vehicle, and card payment details.

Alternatively you can register when you want to park, either by using the RingGo app or by calling 01909 750 040.

Whenever users wish to park, they will need to enter a five-digit location code for their vehicle, which will be displayed on signs in each car park, as well as their intended length of stay, and the three digit security code from the saved payment card.

For more information and instructions, see bassetlaw.gov.uk/paybyphone.

The RingGo service will be available at 23 car parks across Bassetlaw – 16 car parks in Worksop, and seven in Retford.

The Worksop sites are: Canal Terrace, Castle Hill, Central Avenue, Farr Park, Gateford Road, Kilton Road, Lead Hill, Memorial Avenue Central, Memorial Avenue West, Newgate Street East, Newgate Street West, Potter Street, Priorswell Road, Queen Street, Town Hall, and Ebeneezer Terrace.

In Retford,RingGo will be in operation at: Carolgate, Chancery Lane North, Chancery Lane South, Chapelgate, Churchgate Central, New Street and West Street.

For employers and employees, there is a scheme called RingGo corporate.

This allows businesses to set up a prepaid account, which nominated employees can use to pay for their parking when on business.

This will then produce an itemised VAT invoice to assist with any claims to HMRC.

See corporate.myringgo.com for more details.