Slippers, tights and cough syrup among items stolen by Gainsborough woman

A woman from Gainsborough has been discharged conditionally for eight months after she stole a number of items including slippers, pillows, tights and underwear, cough syrup and foot scrub. Dusica Nikolic, 48, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough, was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.