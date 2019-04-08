Slippers, ladies tights and cough syrup among items stolen by Gainsborough man

A man from Gainsborough has been discharged conditionally for eight months after he stole a number of items including slippers, pillows, ladies tights and underwear, cough syrup and foot scrub.

Dusica Nikolic, 48, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough, was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d

