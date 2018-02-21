Skydive to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will honour Lekisha’s memory

A Worksop man is set to jump out of a plane to raise funds for the children’s hospice that supported his “much-loved” niece before she passed away.

Clayton, who works at Wilko, will be doing a skydive on April 15 in memory of Lekisha Brown, who was one of the first children to be cared for by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice before she died in 2010 at the age of 10.

The Clayton family are pictured.

Lekisha, who was born in Worksop and a pupil at St Giles School in Retford, was the daughter of Clayton’s sister Carrie and husband Solwin, and sister to Jasmine.

Clayton said: “Lekisha has had a lasting effect on our family.

“We spent most of her life in and out of hospital. Before Bluebell Wood opened its doors, we had to travel to Leicester and other areas for respite care.

“When Bluebell Wood became available, things were much easier for the family.

“Bluebell Wood gave Lekisha’s younger sister Jasmine an escape from the normal constraints of hospitals, and a place like home, where she could explore be herself and make new friends.

“Lekisha passed away in the end of life suite at Bluebell Wood. That night Carrie and Jasmine were watching a Shrek film and still remember that and the songs from the films.

“Being somewhere that felt like a home from home made a real difference.

“Through all of that time the support from Bluebell Wood staff was outstanding.

“We also really valued being able to spend time with Lekisha in the end of life suite after she passed away.

“The care that Bluebell Wood gave our close family won’t be forgotten.

“I belong to GMB’s Wilko branch, which is a member of Bluebell Wood’s 365 Business Club and is backing my skydive.

“I’ve worked at the Bluebell Wood shop in Worksop, done bucket collections and other sponsored events, but this is by far the scariest thing I’ve done. However, it’s one for the bucket list and I can’t wait. If people can just sponsor me by a pound or two, it would really be appreciated.”

Ashley White, events fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re so grateful to Clayton for thinking of Bluebell Wood and choosing to honour Lekisha’s memory with a skydive to help raise funds for other families facing the toughest of times. I’m sure that jumping out of a plane will also be one of the most exciting experiences of his life.

“Every penny raised will help to make a difference to our families, ensuring we can offer whatever support they need, from music therapy, sibling groups and arts and crafts, to counselling, short breaks and end of life treatment and care.”

If you’d like to take part in the Bluebell Wood Skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield on April 15, places are still available at www.bluebellwood.org/support-us/events/find-your-nearest-event/skydive-3/

You can sponsor Clayton’s skydive at: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/claytontindle