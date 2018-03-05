Six mile queue on M1 after crash

The service station at Trowell is now closed and six miles of queuing traffic has built up after a vehicle overturned on an exit slip road off the M1, say police.

A vehicle crashed on a southbound exit slip road between junctions 26 and 25 this morning.

All three emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police remain at the scene.

Highways England @HighwaysYORKS have tweeted:

#Nottinghamshire Approx’ 6 miles of queuing traffic, #M1 s/bound, J26 - J25. And no access into #Trowell motorway services. Plan ahead and consider other routes where possible. Also consider #Tibshelf and #Woodall motorway services instead of #Trowell. @motoway @nottspolice