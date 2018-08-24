Six car blaze at Nottingham car park

Six cars were said to be alight at a city centre car park in Nottingham.

The huge blaze at Stoney Street NCP car park broke out at just after 12pm today, Friday, August 24 and six crews from across the area tackled the fire which is now out.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire on Stoney Street in Nottingham is now out and a fire investigation is due to take place to determine the cause of the fire.

“Firefighters on scene would like to thank you for your patience whilst they dealt with the incident this afternoon.”

A cordon has been placed around the 289-space car park in the Lace Market area and a spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are assisting Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service after a report that six cars are alight in the NCP car park, Lace Market.

“A cordon is in place, and there is no access to the car park at this time. Residents in the block of flats behind the car park are advised to keep their windows closed.”

NCP which runs the car park issued a statement: “We are taking the advice of the fire service and the current situation is that the car park is closed whilst they deal with the incident.

“We have a team on site helping advise customers who have cars in the car park.

“The fire service has told us the fire is now out and we are awaiting the next brief from them which should follow shortly. As soon as we know more we will immediately inform you.”