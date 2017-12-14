“Silly boy” fled from cops in Mansfield

A Mansfield teenager who was chased by police for driving illegally in a borrowed car and carrying cannabis told a court he was now “getting his head down” and staying out of trouble.

Officers in an umarked car spotted a Peugeot with a broken offside light, on Brick Hill Lane, at 7pm on July 12, and followed it to where a marked police car was waiting.

Driver Craig Richardson ran off towards Sutton Road, but was apprehended, and a £10 bag of cannabis was found on him, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He told police he borrowed the car off an unidentified male and he agreed he was unqualified to drive it. He said he wasn’t aware that the police vehicle was following him.”

Richardson, 18, of Harrison Road, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, and possession of a Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he had no previous convictions, and Richardson told magistrates: “Since the incident I have got my head down and got a job.

“I haven’t been in any trouble since.”

Calling him a “silly boy”, magistrates fined him £182 for the insurance offence, and £182 for the possession, as well as a £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs. Eight points were added to his licence.