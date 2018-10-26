Show your support for our war heroes and wear a poppy with pride

I am appalled that some national institutions have banned the display of poppies on their road vehicles.

It is not just the British Red Cross that gains support, it is recognition of our troops past, present, and of disabled status.

My father fought the Japanese in the jungles of Burma and returned a mere shadow of his former self. He was an ardent seller of the poppy and along with my mother, stood many hours collecting for the worthy cause.

British people and institutions should be proud to wear the emblem.

Alan Armstrong

By email