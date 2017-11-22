Shortlist chosen for photo competition to showcase the hidden beauty of Worksop

Budding photographers were asked to photo what they love about Worksop as part of a competition run by a group of churches. With just under 200 entries the judges, including Guardian photographer, Rachel Atkins, chose a shortlist of five for each of the three categories.

Pictured are Rev Geoffrey Clarke of the Crossing Church, Coun Madelaine Richardson, Alice McGregor of Transforming Notts and Matt Bellingham. Matt Bellingham said: “We had some great photos.

“Worksop can get a bit of a bad name so we wanted to do this to highlight the good things there are in Worksop.”