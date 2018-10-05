Shoplifter unsure why or even IF he stole from Sutton store

A Tibshelf man was unable to explain why he stole nearly £100 of groceries from Asda in Sutton, a court heard.

Dean Boddey was stopped by staff after he came out of the store with £97 of food, at Priestic Road, on September 1.

The 38-year-old, of Derwent Drive, admitted the theft at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He told the court he had stopped taking medication for a personality disorder, but had since started again.

“I don’t know why I did it,” he told magistrates. “I don’t even know if I did it.”

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and must pay £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.