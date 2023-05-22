News you can trust since 1895
Shocking photo shows van engulfed in flames – causing “traffic chaos” along busy A-road near Worksop

Drivers were faced with “traffic chaos” after a vehicle burst into flames on a major route near Worksop.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read

On Friday, May 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to reports of a vehicle fire along the A619 between Barlborough and Whitwell, heading in the direction of Worksop.

A DRPU spokesperson said there was “traffic chaos” while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Sleeping Worksop man jailed after police police find 12-inch knife up his sleeve
The fire caused serious congestion along the A619.
They added that, after some “great teamwork” with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, the incident was resolved safely.

