Shocking photo shows van engulfed in flames – causing “traffic chaos” along busy A-road near Worksop
Drivers were faced with “traffic chaos” after a vehicle burst into flames on a major route near Worksop.
On Friday, May 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to reports of a vehicle fire along the A619 between Barlborough and Whitwell, heading in the direction of Worksop.
A DRPU spokesperson said there was “traffic chaos” while fire crews tackled the blaze.
They added that, after some “great teamwork” with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, the incident was resolved safely.