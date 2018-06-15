Shocking failings in breast cancer screening services are unacceptable

Last month, we had the shocking news that there have been around 174,000 women aged between 68 and 71 have not been sent their invitation to a breast cancer screening because of a technical fault with the NHS systems.

I’ve since received the breakdown for Bassetlaw and 333 women have been affected.

This is a high number and my thoughts are with these women.

This breakdown in service is completely unacceptable.

Speedy access to treatment for breast cancer is essential and my hope is that none of these women have ben critically affected by this terrible error.

I was pleased to hear that the Royal Voluntary Society has received £3,900 from the Tesco Bags of Help for the Community scheme.

The Royal Voluntary Service successfully secured the top award after receiving the most customer votes in the Tesco store in Worksop.

The funding will be used to create hampers packed with essential food items to help welcome older people in Bassetlaw home after their stay in hospital.

This is a brilliant initiative and I know that this funding will make a difference.

If you know of or are part of a community organisation or local group that could do with this funding, you can nominate a project that will benefit the local community online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp

This week, the food bank is running on empty and is in dire need of jam, potatoes/smash, tinned carrot, tinned macaroni or ravioli, spaghetti hoops, tinned sweetcorn, tinned cold meats, stuffing, dilute squash, UHT milk, coffee, soap, shampoo and washing up liquid.

If you are able to help a family in need this week, please consider donating to the food bank.

You can bring donations to my office on Stanley Street in Worksop.