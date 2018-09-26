Shocking camera footage shows a man smashing a bottle on a Nottinghamshire police officer's head

With assaults on emergency service workers currently in the spotlight Nottinghamshire Police released shocking body-worn camera footage of a man attacking two officers during an attack in Eastwood.

It follows the sentencing of 34-year-old Lee Carl Wright who was jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday ( September 21).

He pleaded guilty to one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

During the incident, on July, 6, Wright hit PC Annie Bloomfield over the head with a wine bottle, knocking her to the ground and inflicting serious head injuries.

He also kicked PC Dave Hikin in the stomach and hit him in the arm.

Wright’s sentencing comes in the same month that a new law protecting emergency service workers from assault received Royal Ascent.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill, which comes into force in November, will mean people who assault or attack emergency workers will face longer jail terms.

The bill will create a new offence of assault against an emergency worker in the exercise of their functions.

Attacking an emergency worker could previously have seen a charge of common assault and a maximum sentence of six months in jail, which will now be increased to 12 months.

The bill will cover emergency workers which includes police, prison officers, custody officers, fire service personnel, search and rescue services and certain healthcare workers including ambulance personnel.

Attacking a person serving the public is already an aggravating factor in sentencing guidelines but this bill will put that position on a statutory basis for emergency workers.

Nottinghamshire Police welcomes the new law. Last year the force joined officer and staff representatives from the UNISON, GMB unions and the Nottinghamshire Police Federation to sign a seven-point pledge to say being assaulted is not part of the day job.

By signing the pledge, Chief Constable Craig Guildford committed the force to thoroughly investigate and record all assaults to officers and staff – and ensure that those victims receive the right levels of support.

Mr Guildford said: "No-one, including police officers and staff, should have to suffer violence.

"Working on the front line of policing often involves difficult and dangerous situations where we will always put members of the public before ourselves. One assault on a Police Officer, PCSO, Special Constable or member of Police Staff is one too many and should never be considered ‘part of the job’.

"Every day officers and staff risk their lives to serve and protect the public and it’s important we support them."