Shireoaks village hall reopens after £130,000 refurbishment

Shireoaks village hall reopened last weekend after extensive refurbishments with a thanksgiving service to mark the end of two years’ work.

The Venerable David Picken, Archdeacon of Newark, officially opened the hall on Sunday, April 7, surrounded by the community groups which call it home.

Project leader Peter Stanley said: “The refurbishment will mean the community once again has a superb place to meet.

“The project has cost more than £130,000 and we have been blessed with an £80,000 grant from Viridor as well as £10,000 from the Lottery Community Fund.

“St Luke’s Church also invested £28,000 while the rest of the funds were raised by the community through local businesses and fantastic fundraising events.”

The hall has been at the heart of the local community for many years, starting as a Chapel of Ease and then became the village school.

When the school moved the building was repurposed as a community space. However, only minor works had been done in the last 35 years.

Work on the hall was carried out by Lindrick Construction over the past few months.

The project included rewiring the whole building, fitting new LED lights and sockets, plus replacing the emergency lighting and fire detection systems.

A new boiler and radiators will improve the central heating, while the toilets and kitchen have been completely replaced, non-slip flooring laid in key areas, and the main hall floor revarnished.

The refurbishment team also increased storage space, refitted the bar area, decorated walls, and repaired plaster and woodwork.