Shireoaks unveil bench to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

Pre-school children joined a vicar to unveil a commemorative bench near Worksop.
By Rachael HauxwellContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

Children from Little Acorns pre-school on Brancliffe Lane, Shireoaks, joined the Reverend Peter Stanley, curate at St Luke’s Church in the village, to officially unveil the bench, which as purchased as part of the celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Mr Stanley spoke about the community and said a little prayer before getting the children to help with the revealing of the bench.

Shireoaks Parish Council purchased the bench as the final part of its celebrations for the coronation from a charity which supports veterans, with the intention of creating a focal point in the village garden everyone can enjoy.

Unveiling the bench

1. Grand unveiling

Unveiling the bench Photo: Peter Ayton

Unveiling the bench.

2. Grand unveiling

Unveiling the bench. Photo: Peter Ayton

Youngsters try out the bench.

3. Sit down

Youngsters try out the bench. Photo: Peter Ayton

Unveiling the bench

4. Standing tall

Unveiling the bench Photo: Peter Ayton

