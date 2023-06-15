Shireoaks unveil bench to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III

Pre-school children joined a vicar to unveil a commemorative bench near Worksop.

Children from Little Acorns pre-school on Brancliffe Lane, Shireoaks, joined the Reverend Peter Stanley, curate at St Luke’s Church in the village, to officially unveil the bench, which as purchased as part of the celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Mr Stanley spoke about the community and said a little prayer before getting the children to help with the revealing of the bench.

Shireoaks Parish Council purchased the bench as the final part of its celebrations for the coronation from a charity which supports veterans, with the intention of creating a focal point in the village garden everyone can enjoy.

