Shireoaks film student crowdfunding for movie to launch her career

An aspiring filmmaker from Shireoaks has launched an online crowdfunding campaign for the short movie she hopes will launch her career.

Amy-Louise Knowles, aged 20, is in her last year of a media production degree at Lincoln University, but hopes her final project will be a cut above typical student standards.

Amy and the rest of the film's crew are planning an ambitious outdoor shoot in the Lake District this spring.

She said: “The film is one of the final assessments for our degree, but that’s not our main focus – we’re not treating it as a university project.

“This is the start of our careers, so it has to showcase what we can do and where we want to go.”

Amy started out as a photographer submitting shots to the Shireoaks village magazine, but has become increasingly interested in the story-telling power of film while at university.

Working on the dark, fantasy drama with a team of five other students, she has taken on the role of producer, managing logistics and budgets in preparation for a location shoot in the Lake District.

The story centres around a young boy who lives alone in the forest, hunting for food but also being hunted by a mysterious creature – with a secret twist in the plot.

Amy, who also co-wrote the script, said: “It’s dealing with themes of loneliness and vulnerability, which I think are important to engage with in today’s society, but told in a way the audience can enjoy.”

Amy is seeking to raise up to £1,500 to cover fuel, accommodation, props and catering for 15 cast and crew.

All sponsors will get a credit on the film, which will be entered into national and international festivals, plus special gifts for larger donations.

For more details on the project and how to support it, go to indiegogo.com/projects/bound--18#.