Shirebrook teen snorted cocaine in town centre car park

A Shirebrook teen was arrested after he was seen snorting cocaine in a Mansfield car park, a court heard.

CCTV operators tipped off police when they saw Ellis Cheeseman “snorting something up his nose” in Wilkinson’s car park, off Clumber Street, at 12.40am, on December 29.

Prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “Officers asked him if he had anything he shouldn’t have and he immediately showed them his wallet.”

It contained two small bags, one full and the other empty. Tests proved that they contained cocaine.

Cheeseman told officers he bought the drugs for £30 from an “unknown man” in the Late Lounge.

The 19-year-old, of Leen Valley Drive, admitted possession of the class A drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he received a 12 month conditional discharge, on January 3, 2017, for possession of cocaine and obstructing a police officer.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said: “He admitted it as soon as officers arrived. He left a party at 12.30am. He was due to be picked up by his dad.

“He suffers from depression. There were four or five days left to run on the conditional discharge. He is quite rightly worried about what this means for his future.”

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.