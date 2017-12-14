Shirebrook gets £1.26 million to help with presssures caused by recent migration

Minister for Faith Lord Bourne launched a £1.26 million government investment in Shirebrook today (Thursday December 14)

The cash is being ploughed into the town which over the last decade has seen an increase in the number of migrants settling to live and work in the NG20 area.

Bolsover received the grant from an initial £15 million allocation to Local Authorities from the Controlling Migration Fund (CMF) in July. A further £18 million was awarded to other successful Local Authorities in November, making a total of £33 million awarded so far.

The two year investment will help improve access to public services, stage community events, improve the market square and ease the pressures on local services such as housing, schooling and health services resulting from recent migration. The project, entitled ‘Building Resilience’ is being managed by Shirebrook Forward NG20 which was formed by Bolsover Partnership and is a multi agency group whose aim is to focus on working positively with the local community to bring about benefits and improvements.

Lord Bourne said “Over recent years Shirebrook has seen significant economic growth and is an example of the real benefits migration can bring to Britain. However, we recognise that population change in a short space of time can put pressure on local services. That’s why we are making funding available to support areas like Bolsover who have ambitious plans to ease pressures on services and also build stronger more integrated communities.

“Government’s £1.3 million extra support for Shirebrook will help them address some of the issues their communities care about most. Whether increasing provision of GP surgeries, tackling rogue landlords who make money form overcrowded properties or providing English classes - these initiatives will improve services for everyone while helping to bring communities together.”

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, Councillor Karl Reid added, “We’re delighted to be able to finally get this project off the ground and start putting into place tangible benefits that the local community will be able to see and benefit from.

“Our work will focus on what residents have told us are important to them, so together with our partners will use the funding to bring the community together in various ways including through events, making the most of our physical assets like the Market Square and tackling rogue landlords and improving access to health services.”

Mandy Chambers, Independent Chair of Bolsover Partnership added, “We are extremely happy that the Government has recognised the issues that our communities have been facing since 2015.

“And, it’s down to our excellent partnership working that they encouraged our application to the Controlling Migration Fund, success in securing this additional funding will bring major benefits to Shirebrook and surrounding NG20 areas”.

The project has seven strands across which the funds have been allocated:

Community resilience

Market Square Enlivenment

Migrant community access

Improve access and quality of private sector housing

Social Norms and UK Laws

Additional GP resources

Healthy Workforce Programme

The dedicated ‘Building Resilience’ team is now in place to oversee delivery of the project and they are based within the District Council offices at Clowne.