Sherwood Forest date for reggae stars

UB40 – featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey – have announced a Midlands forest date this summer.

The band are the third and final headline act appearing at Sherwood Pines Forest Park as part of Forest Live, the annual concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will be performing a set of classic hits that a generation of fans grew up with, such as Food For Thought, One in Ten, Red Red Wine, Please Don’t Make Me Cry, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, acknowledging UB40’s status as Britain’s most successful reggae band of all time.

Fans can also expect new material from their latest album, A Real Labour of Love, which is released on March 2.

Ali said “We love the Forest Live gigs. We hope to see you there, so you can join in with the hits in such a beautiful location.”

A Forest Live spokesman said: “Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

“Held every year in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, more than 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s 17-year history.

“With everything required for a great night out, including good food and bar, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.”

Last year, acts performing at Sherwood Pines included Sir Tom Jones, Elbow and Olly Murs.

Already confirmed this year are Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, on Friday, June 22, and Take That star Gary Barlow the following day.

UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey perform on Sunday, June 24.

Tickets for UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey, priced from £39.50, go on sale on Friday, February 16, at 9am, from the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400 or at forestry.gov.uk/music

Tickets for Gary Barlow are sold out. Tickets for Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, with special guest Billy Bragg, are now on sale, priced from £33.50.

