Sherwood Forest-based podcast A Wee Natter in the running for prestigious international award

Started last year, the weekly podcast sees Coun Marc Steele, of Edwinstowe Parish Council, and Jenny Steele take a light hearted look at the not-so-important issues of the day.

Despite being started on a kitchen table in Edwinstowe, in the heart of Sherwood Forest, the podcast is now up against fierce competition in The People’s Choice Podcast Awards.

Jenny and Marc Steele, presenters of A Wee Natter. Picture: Marc Steele

Coun Steele said: “We just wanted to bring a bit of joy to the world. Your backing in the People’s Choice award would help send the message we’re a creative part of the world that shouldn’t be overlooked”.