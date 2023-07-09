News you can trust since 1895
Sherwood Forest-based podcast A Wee Natter in the running for prestigious international award

Edwinstowe-based podcast A Wee Natter has been nominated for an international award.
By Marc SteeleContributor
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 18:35 BST

Started last year, the weekly podcast sees Coun Marc Steele, of Edwinstowe Parish Council, and Jenny Steele take a light hearted look at the not-so-important issues of the day.

Despite being started on a kitchen table in Edwinstowe, in the heart of Sherwood Forest, the podcast is now up against fierce competition in The People’s Choice Podcast Awards.

Jenny and Marc Steele, presenters of A Wee Natter. Picture: Marc SteeleJenny and Marc Steele, presenters of A Wee Natter. Picture: Marc Steele
Coun Steele said: “We just wanted to bring a bit of joy to the world. Your backing in the People’s Choice award would help send the message we’re a creative part of the world that shouldn’t be overlooked”.

You can vote to support this local endeavour by choosing A Wee Natter at podcastawards.com

