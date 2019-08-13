Shafiq honoured to be new chief of Voluntary Action Rotherham

Shafiq Hussain has been announced as the new chief executive of leading voluntary and community sector support charity Voluntary Action Rotherham (VAR).

Currently the chrity’s deputy chief executiv, Shafiq will take up his new post in the new year, taking over from Janet Wheatley MBE, who will be retiring in December, after 16 years of leading the charity.

Shafiq said “I am hugely excited and honoured to be appointed chief executive of VAR.

“VAR has been at the forefront of voluntary and community sector support in Rotherham for 40 years.

“The sector in Rotherham plays a critical role in the daily lives of people in every part of the Borough and VAR’s remit is to ensure that it continues to support, develop and promote the voluntary centre services, so we can get the very best outcomes for all communities”

“I look forward to continue to work with VAR’s dedicated and skilled staff, volunteers, board, members and stakeholders to maximise the impact of the organisation and its important work.”