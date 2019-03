A 21 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after a number of men were involved in a 'serious altercation.'

Here's what we know so far:

The Paddocks

Police were called to an incident at a The Paddocks, Nuthall, at 11.10pm yesterday (March 14)

At least seven men were injured and taken to hospital.

Police believe their injuries were caused by a weapon, possibly a knife.

