Services are cancer patients are being transformed in Lincolnshire

Work to transform cancer services across Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough, has started following the appointment of new project facilitators.

The Living With and Beyond Cancer programme in the county has been designed to make sure that everyone in Lincolnshire who has a cancer diagnosis has access to all the different types of support that they need in the places that they need it, this includes inside the hospital setting as well as out in the communities of Lincolnshire.

The programme is about using what services the county already has while aligning with other work going on in Lincolnshire to make sure there is one integrated service.

Now, three new members of staff have started work on helping to transform support and services available to cancer patients and roll out the Recovery Package across the county, including Fiona Roche who has worked in roles with a health and wellbeing background for 11 years and will be working in Gainsborough before looking at Lincoln South and Grantham.

She said: “Our immediate aim is trying to figure out what is available by way of services in communities at the moment.

“We want to see what is missing and what we can do to put things in place to fill the gaps.

“Our roles are to be the people on the ground, working out what is available and making the experience for patients less disjointed and a smoother pathway.

“We want to get them back into their communities and making use of what is available to them out there as soon as possible.”