Serious collision closes major Notts road

A serious collision has closed a major Notts road.

The incident occurred on the A60 Worksop to Mansfield Road at around 7.15am this morning (Friday, January 5), just after the Welbeck Estate entrance.

The crash involved two cars and people in both vehicles have been injured, although those injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering at this stage.

The ambulance service and police are currently at the scene and the road is still closed to traffic.

More on this story will follow as and when we get it.