Schools in Nottinghamshire excluding more children with autism

The number of autistic children being excluded from schools in Nottinghamshire has shot up, amid warnings that vulnerable students are being ‘failed’ by the education system across England.

Data from the Department for Education has revealed that 75 children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder as their primary special educational need were excluded from primary, secondary and special schools in Derbyshire in the 2015-2016 academic year - the last year for which data is available - up from 35 in 2011-2012.

In the case of pupils with autism, 5.8 per cent were given at least one exclusion in 2015-16, compared to just 2.2 per cent of the wider population.

The increase in exclusions for autistic pupils came despite the fact that the overall number of children being excluded from schools dropped over the same period, falling by 10 per cent.

Exclusions of pupils with special educational needs (SEN) or an education, health and care plan (EHC) also fell over the five-year period, a trend that the charity says shows autistic children are being excluded simply ‘because they are children with autism’.

It is unlawful in England for schools to exclude pupils on the basis that they have additional needs or a disability that they are unable to meet.

According to the charity, exclusions can cause mental health problems for children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder, as well as having an impact on their attainment at school.

Jolanta Lasota chief executive at Ambitious About Autism, said: “Schools are shutting out thousands of children with autism.

“The impact of these exclusions cannot be underestimated - not only do children fall behind academically, but the isolation from their peers creates deep unhappiness, social anxiety and mental health problems.”

Across England, the number of autistic children being excluded increased by almost 60 per cent, rising from 2,825 in 2011-12 to 4,490 in 2015-16, while the number being permanently excluded more than doubled.

Every region saw an increase of at least 45 per cent , while more than a third of local authorities saw a rise in the number of children with autism being excluded despite a drop in overall exclusions.

Ambitious About Autism has also warned that many more instances are likely to go unrecorded, with schools known to sometimes informally exclude autistic pupils by sending them home to ‘cool off’, despite it being unlawful.

The charity said that better training was needed to combat widespread ‘misunderstanding’ of exclusion law among teachers, while suggesting that pressure on funding could also be part of the problem.

A Department for Education spokesman said that Government guidance was clear that ‘unofficial exclusions’ were unlawful, regardless of whether parents consented to the arrangement.

They added that the department had launched a review of school exclusions.

She said: “We want every child with autism to have the support they need to unlock their potential, no matter what challenges they face.

“Thanks to this Government’s reforms, more children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities are getting the support they need at school and college, and the number who move on to training schemes, apprenticeships or supported internships is increasing.

“We know more needs to be done to make sure that vulnerable children are not unfairly treated.

“The review aims to explore how school use exclusions overall and in particular why some groups of children such as children with autism are more likely to be excluded than others.”