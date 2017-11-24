School pupils part of annuial

Pupils from several local schools took part in a lantern parade through Retford as part of the countdown to the 400th anniversary, in 2020, of the sailing of the Mayflower Pilgrims.

Before the parade, the children treated to a light-hearted performance about the Mayflower Pilgrims by Talegate Theatre.

The parade was then led by the Coun Madelaine Richardson, chairman of Bassetlaw Council, and Coun Helen Richards, Mayor of Retford, to Market Square.

After a couple of circuits of the square, they were treated to singing from local group, The Songbirds.