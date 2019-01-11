School pupils getting to know their feathered friends better in RSPB birdwatch

School children across the Bassetlaw will be joining thoyusands of others across the UK filling up bird feeders, turning classrooms into bird hides and creating wildlife friendly bakes in preparation for watching and counting the birds in their school grounds for the 2019 RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch.

The birdwatch – which runs until February 22 – involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Pupils record which birds they have seen and send the results to the RSPB. Photo: Eleanor Bentall

David Sheldon, public affairs manager for RSPB Midlands, said: “The birds that live around us form part of our lives, often without us even really noticing.

“The birdwatch is a great chance to get kids outside and a bit more tuned in with the world around them, to learn about some of the fascinating birds that share our spaces and inspire them to help them.

To take part in the brdwatch and help the next generation of children start their own wildlife adventure, visit rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch