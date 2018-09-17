Scampton ward councillor says help is needed to secure the future of RAF base

The community are being asked to work together and help secure the future of RAF Scampton.

Coun Roger Patterson, who represents residents of Scampton, is appealing to residents to take control of community facilities at the site.

He said: “It doesn’t matter if you own your home, rent it, or are serving military personnel, we all have to unite to make this somewhere we can be proud to call home.”

The plan to close RAF Scampton in 2022 was announced earlier this year.

Coun Patterson said the District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and MP Sir Edward Leigh are working closely together to understand plans for the site.

He said: “Everyone is appealing to the Government to stop the closure. The base can still have a future. However, because of the mothballing in the late 90s and the way the base was allowed to deteriorate to such an extent, it would cost an absolute fortune to make it fit for purpose. That’s not to say it’s not worth fighting for.”

The council is looking to hold a number of community meetings to listen to the people’s views for the future, to provide the council with a position to discuss with the Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

Coun Patterson added: “Ideally I would like to see the retention of the facilities such as the large amount of green space with play parks, the gym, tennis courts, squash courts and shop post office for the wider benefit of the community.

“The loss of these assets has a major impact on residential community areas, as what was undertaken at other West Lindsey District Council decommissioned RAF Bases with sell off.

“We also need to preserve the listed Hangars, which are integral to the heritage of the site, and ensure that the play school is kept open.”