SCAM SPEEDING EMAILS: What to look for and how to protect yourself

Motorists are being warned of scam emails claiming they have been caught speeding.

Emails are being sent from scammers claiming to have ‘photographic evidence’ of a speeding offence but when the recipent opens the email a virus installs on their device.

This virus, a banking trojan malware, can then track and access your personal information.

People are informed to delete the email immediately or to open the email or any links in the content of the email.

With your inboxes becoming more stretched it’s easy to miss such emails therefore here are some tips to stop fraudsters in their step.

• If you think you have been scammed already, call your bank immediately. Check for transactions made to your bank account that are unexplained as well as cancelling any recurring payments.

• Also report the problem to Action Fraud via the police on 03454 040506.

• A Notice of Intended Prosecution, NIP, will never be sent via email but by post to the Driver and Veicle Licensing Agency, DVLA, registered address.

• Use the website www.haveibeenpwned.com to check whether any of your personal accounts have been compromised. It will tell you what information has been affected for example your date of birth or email address.

• Scam emails are usually full of grammatical errors but yet still have a realistic police force logo and font so be careful.

• Install antivirus software onto your computer or device, there are many free ones available.