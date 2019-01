Looking for a new job?

How about working at Subway?

Subway in Warsop is recruiting.

Thesandwich specialist is recruiting for its Warsop branch on Sherwood Street.

Two positions are available, offering more than 16 hours a week.

A store spokeswoman said: "Applications must be reliable, flexible and willing to work between the hours of 6am and 10:30pm weekdays, weekends and bank holidays."

Would-be applicants are asked to hand their CV in store, or email it to Georgiasubway@hotmail.com