Samurai sword woman accused of chasing motorist in Blidworth

A woman who carried a samurai sword in the boot of her car “for protection” was stopped by police after a motorist reported being chased by her and three others in Blidworth.

Urmilaben Harlow’s vehicle was stopped on Eakring Road, at 7.30pm on June 21, after a member of the public claimed they were being “chased by a red car with a machete,” near the Post Office.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said Harlow was one of four occupants, and a small kitchen knife was found, tucked between the back seats.

The samurai sword was found in a black bag in the boot, and Harlow told police it was ornamental and she carried it for security.

She told officers she normally carries pepper spray in her car. She denied any knowledge of the kitchen knife.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said: “She is adamant that she wasn’t chasing the vehicle and didn’t know anyone in the other vehicle. She doesn’t understand why the police were called.

“She was subject to horrific incidents many years ago, and as a consequence she has been carrying this weapon.

“She appreciates the seriousness of the offence and understands the grave consequences of her behaviour.”

Harlow, 47, of The Crescent, Bilsthorpe, admitted possession of a blade, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “I don’t buy a word of it. I suspect that the information about what is going was only the tip of the iceberg.

“This is a most serious matter. Your vehicle has been involved in some sort of altercation with some other people who have rung police to say they have been threatened by a red car with a machete.”

He gave Harlow a 16 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered her to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 government surcharge. The blades were confiscated.