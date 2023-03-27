The Crossing in Worksop was the venue for the magnificent and very popular choral work by Handel.

Ryton Chorale was proud to be able to present this work under the leadership of Nicholas Thorpe, who has directed the choir since the beginning of 2023.

The choir, of more than 50, were very ably supported by the English Pro Musical Chamber Orchestra, a professional orchestra based in central England who perform in a variety of ensembles from chamber groups to full symphony orchestra and have performed often with Ryton Chorale.

The concert took place at The Crossing in Worksop town centre.

They were led by Melissa Woodhead, with Kieron James O'Brien on the trumpet. The organist was Jack Pickford, who has also been helping the choir at rehearsal as their accompanist.

The soloists – soprano Sarah Helsby-Hughes, who stepped into the role at the last minute due to sickness, alto Charlotte Woodhead, tenor Alex Kirkland and bass William Kyle – were all wonderful and left a near-capacity audience absolutely delighted with the whole experience. A well-deserved standing ovation was given.