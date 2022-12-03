Rufford Ford closed to all motorists amid ‘dangerous driving’ concerns

Nottinghamshire Council has taken the action following “an increase in incidents in the area”.

The council has been working with Via East Midlands, its highways contractor, and Nottinghamshire Police to look at measures to improve safety in the area and the closure, where Rainworth Water crosses Rufford Lane, will remain in place while a longer-term solution is developed.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Road safety remains a high priority for the council and it is because of this that we, along with our partners, will be putting this closure in place immediately.

Rufford Ford has been closed to all motorists.

“We know Rufford Ford has become popular with locals and those from further afield, but we cannot stress enough that dangerous driving in this area cannot continue because it puts the safety of motorists and pedestrians at risk.

“Work has been ongoing for some time to discuss safety measures at Rufford Ford and a feasibility study for traffic-calming measures has been carried out.

“There is already a significant amount of road safety signage around the ford which has been in place for some time to keep all road users safe.

“However, due to the increase in incidents at Rufford Ford, we feel the safest solution is to put a temporary Traffic Regulation Order in place while longer-term solutions can be developed further.

“The closure has been put in place with immediate effect and will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the foreseeable future.”

Firefighters from Edwinstowe’s blue watch were at the site – the AA’s number one flood accident hotspot – last weekend to talk with drivers about road and water safety.

Insp Matthew Ward, Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark & Sherwood district commander, said: “It is with regret that a closure of Rufford Ford to all vehicle traffic will immediately come into effect on the grounds of safety.

“We appreciate Rufford Ford is an integral part of the estate. However increasingly dangerous and irresponsible driving seen at the location which is putting vehicle occupants and viewing public at significant danger.