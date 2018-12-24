RSPCA appeals for more volunteers for 2019

With 2019 on the horizon, many people will be coming up with new year’s resolutions – hopefully ones which won’t be broken by the second week of January, writes Cheryl Hague.

A popular new year’s resolution is volunteering.

If that’s one of yours, why not consider volunteering with the RSPCA?

Like most charities, we rely heavily on the support of volunteers and there are plenty of ways you can help out the Nottingham and Notts branch.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the RSPCA has a role to play, whether that’s helping to feed and clean the animals, supporting the staff by washing floors or preparing food in the kitchen.

Many volunteers also help by answering phones, admitting animals and general office and admin duties.

Others are need to help run RSPCA charity shops, while some take on driving duties and others are needed to do home visits or maintenance work.

Or perhaps your skills may lie in fundraising - if so you can join the fundraising team in their efforts to raise much-needed funds for the centre.

Activities include running a stall or stewarding at events, selling raffle tickets, serving tea, baking cakes or growing plants and setting up for events.

Before you join us as a volunteer, you will be asked to complete a volunteer application form, attend an informal interview and provide referees for us to contact (depending upon the role you are applying for).

When you start as a volunteer you will be provided with an induction programme and any training you may need.

To find out more visit www.rspca.org.uk/local/nottingham-and-notts-branch/help/volunteer