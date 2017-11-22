Royal recognition for Welbeck couple

A couple from the Welbeck Estate have been presented with their respective Honours by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Alison Swan Parente, founder of the School of Artisan Food, was awarded an MBE for her dedication to the charity and education sectors.

She was at Buckingham Palace to receive her award with her husband William Parente who was receiving a CBE for services to the Arts and Philanthropy.

Alison said: “My background, working with challenging adolescents, led me to believe that everyone has the potential to contribute to society, however unpromising a start they have. Showing people the magic of transforming flour and water into bread, milk and rennet into cheese and curing raw meats to become charcuterie was where we started.

“This soon widened out into an interest in the whole food system and how basic it is to our culture, health and economic life.”

Welbeck is home to a thriving community of artisan producers as well as the Welbeck Farm Shop, one of the country’s top farm shops, and the award winning Harley Gallery.